Go North KC unveils giant soccer ball to kick off FIFA World Cup 2026 watch party series

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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A team of best friends spent hours collaborating to create a mega soccer ball that will serve as a centerpiece for a series of free World Cup watch parties across Kansas City's Northland.

Northland leaders gathered Tuesday to unveil the oversized sculpture and mark a milestone: exactly one month out from the first Go North KC watch party in Liberty.

kshb go north kc art

Local artists Eric Winter and Zach Olberding created the piece together.

"It was a really unique challenge to work from a flat design to something in the rounds," Winter said.

kshb go north kc art

Olberding said the finished product is sure to draw a crowd.

"As soon as you walk in, you are like,' Wow,'" Olberding said. "You aren't even expecting how big it actually is. It's going to be eye-catching."

The mega ball is one of many pieces of local artwork on display at the Go North KC World Cup watch parties.

Seven free watch parties are planned across the Northland, each unique to the city hosting it. Events will be held at local high schools, parks and amphitheaters.

For families like the Jensens, having World Cup celebrations close to home is a major draw.

"We're Northlanders. I love that we don't have to track all the way across the city. We will be, but there's going to be opportunities right up here," Kate Jensen said.

Jensen said her family has already started making plans.

"We have picked out two dates that we're going to go to, different go north parties and go celebrate with people up here from all different walks of life and cultures," Jensen said.

Her oldest son, who is 4 and already a sports fan, is part of the reason the family is so excited.

"It is my older son is four, and he's obsessed with sports, so this is honestly as much for him as it is for us," Jensen said.

Jensen said the events are also a chance for Northland residents to show community pride.

"How awesome it is that we also get to have this pride of where we live and getting to show it off," Jensen said.

Olberding said the project carries meaning beyond the artwork itself.

"It's neat for north KC, the World Cup and I'm glad I got to be a part of it," Olberding said.

To learn more about watch parties and times, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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