Rain and chilly weather couldn't dampen the Valentine's Day spirit at Good Karma Coffee.

Good Karma Coffee builds community through culture as coffee shop celebrates 1 year in business

The inclement conditions didn't deter regular customers like Zakila Hall and her friends from visiting their favorite coffee spot.

"It did not, no, it did not," Hall said.

For Hall, the appeal of Good Karma Coffee extends far beyond the beverages.

"I think the vibes are just immaculate, I think the décor is excellent," she said.

Celebrating one year in business, the coffee shop serves as more than just a place to grab a drink. It functions as a community hub that celebrates Black culture and supports other minority-owned businesses.

"It's nice to have a place where there is a variety of Black-owned things that we can purchase," Hall said.

Owner Brian Roberts designed the space with a specific vision in mind.

"Shining light on Black culture that we're doing things at a high level, quality level, or just very innovative," Roberts said.

Roberts curated every aspect of the shop with intentionality and authenticity, creating an atmosphere that feels genuine and welcoming.

"It's ecliptic, it's Black without being very pro Black, it's genuine Black. So, if you walk into a Black person's house, it's going to look like this," Roberts said.

The shop's commitment to supporting minority-owned businesses extends to its supply chain. All ingredients used in their coffee and cocktails come from Black-owned, woman-owned, minority-driven, or small businesses.

Roberts views the space as a personal reflection of his values and commitment to serving his community.

"The space is honestly a reflection of me," Roberts said. "It's hard to chase the city and give people what they want. So, I use myself as a North Star. What do I want? Because I am a part of that underserved community."

Hall recognizes the broader impact of supporting Black-owned businesses, especially during Black History Month and beyond.

"We already know how powerful the Black dollar is, so it's great to spend that black dollar in a Black-owned business during black history month, but also all year," Hall said.

Through its warm atmosphere and commitment to community, Good Karma Coffee has created a space where customers feel welcomed and seen, proving that even rainy days can't stop the love for this neighborhood gem, which serves a purpose in every cup.

