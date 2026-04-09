KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. She also covers stories in the Northland. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

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Reaching Out From Within held its sixth annual SuEllen Fried Courage to Change Symposium at the Kauffman Conference Center to discuss reshaping justice.

The incarcerated-led program focuses on rewriting second chances from the inside out.

Incarcerated-led program hosts its sixth annual symposium on justice reform in Kansas City

Eliza Barr, executive director of Reaching Out From Within, said the event brings together people ready to learn more about justice reform.

La'Nita Brooks Eliza Barr, Executive director Reaching out from within

“It brings together individuals working in corrections, community-based organizations, as well as formerly incarcerated individuals," Barr said. "All come together to share ways that we can collectively work to reform the justice system, and to help individuals who are transitioning home."

The program has been around for more than 40 years. It started in Kansas and has expanded to Missouri and North Carolina.

With guidance from organizers, participants lead their own meetings, helping each other transform, learn and heal.

"95% of people incarcerated are coming home," Barr said. "That means they're going to be your neighbors, employees — they're going to be raising families. That's why it's important we pour into those individuals."

The work done by the organization helps formerly incarcerated individuals like Darryll Lewis, who served 35 and a half years.

La'Nita Brooks Darryll Lewis, ROFW alumn

Lewis said his time at the symposium is a result of his time served and the support he received.

“One of the things you learn about people in prison — a lot of them don’t have a support system," Lewis said. "So, the support from volunteers that come in, that don’t have to spend their time inside a prison, was a wonderful experience, and then to come out and still have that support system, it can’t be beat."

Brian Betts, who was also formerly incarcerated, credits the program for his current path.

La'Nita Brooks Brian Betts, ROFW alumn

“My success and my ability to be able to be here standing talking to you, I owe (a) large part to Reaching Out From Within,” Betts said. "I would more than likely be in prison still or dead."

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