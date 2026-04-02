Kansas City advocates say new housing plan for homeless comes too late for World Cup

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With the World Cup quickly approaching, Kansas City leaders approved a plan to expand housing for the homeless, but homeless advocates say the plan comes too late.

Kansas City advocates say housing plan for homeless comes too late for World Cup

Anton Washington, executive director of Creative Innovative, estimates the number of unhoused individuals in the city is much higher than the official total.

Chris Morrison Anton Washington, Executive director Creative Innovative

He said there are 2,400 documented homeless people in the city, but he believes the number could be as high as 4,000 people experiencing homelessness.

Time is running out as the city seeks to address the problem ahead of the World Cup, according to Washington.

“We should have started this months ago," Washington said. "However, here it is, April 2, it’s not enough time, and we’re two months away from the World Cup here in Kansas City."

Greg Parr, executive director of Neighbor2Neighbor, agrees the timeline is not realistic.

Chris Morrison Greg Parr, executive director Neighbor to neighbor

“It sounds like a facelift,” Parr said. “I definitely don’t think that’s enough time. If it does, like I said, it’s going to be temporary to place people in homes."

The proposal focuses on connecting the houseless to resources, health care, behavioral health services and employment opportunities. Parr believes substance abuse and mental health needs should also be included.

"I would love for some of that money to be put into the neighborhood associations that are on the front lines and serving the homeless every day and coming up with solutions every day," Parr said. "Like we help eight to 15 men and women get off the street every month and into treatment and recovery housing."

In a statement, Mayor Pro Tem Ryan Parks-Shaw said the resolution has been held.

"I will continue working with employers, housing leaders and community partners to build real pathways to stability. This effort is about long-term solutions that strengthen Kansas City well beyond the World Cup," Parks-Shaw said in the statement.

Included in that plan is to coordinate with hospitality industry partners to provide jobs to those experiencing homelessness during the busy summer season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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