KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. She also covers stories in the Northland. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

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A group of demonstrators, many of whom are fathers, gathered at the corner of 31st and Prospect to reclaim the space and send a message of hope, unity and nonviolence.

Kansas City fathers and ministries gather at 31st and Prospect to protest violence

The area, often plagued with crime, became a place filled with faith as community members addressed issues, including drugs, prostitution and gun violence.

Brian Luton Apostle John D Birmingham Jr., Peace patrol ministries

"It’s sickening that these brothers are killing brothers," Apostle John D. Birmingham Jr. said. "They are robbing homes, devastating our communities with the violence, and they’re robbing homes of leadership. So, we’re out here to say something and hold dialogue to change somebody’s mind and call attention to this chronic problem."

So far this year, there have been 26 homicides in Kansas City. The number is down slightly from last year at this time, but demonstrators said it is still too many.

"10 a month and we just got started with the brand new year," Birmingham said.

Peace Patrol Ministries, Fathers United Against Violence and Hands of Hope organized the gathering to take a stand and lend a helping hand.

"If we can just change one mind — change one mind — stop an argument before it escalates into something else," Birmingham said.

Brian Luton Rustin, Hands of Hope

The groups provided clothes, food and reminded people of the power of prayer.

"Our organization comes out here every weekend to feed the homeless, usually from our van. Since it’s more of us, we decided to get a tent and celebrate a little more, and raise awareness for how many homicides we’ve had in the city," Rustin with Hands of Hope said.

Brian Luton Markaya, resident

Markaya, an attendee said they should make this a recurring event.

"I had a really good prayer session. They’re really nice people, and I think this is really nice what they’re doing for the community," Markaya said.

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