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Finding a parking spot in Kansas City can be just as challenging as getting a table at a popular restaurant.

Kansas City leaders consider eliminating business parking minimums to attract growth

A proposed city ordinance could change how much parking businesses are required to provide.

The ordinance, co-sponsored by 4th District City Councilman Eric Bunch, would eliminate parking minimums for business owners and developers, primarily within the city's historic boundaries.

That includes high-traffic areas like Westport, Brookside, Hyde Park, Southmoreland and Midtown.

John Batten/KSHB 41 Eric Bunch, KCMO councilman

Buildings are currently required to provide a minimum amount of parking depending on the building's use.

Bunch said the current requirements create barriers for businesses looking to open in established neighborhoods.

"If a person wanted to open a restaurant, for example, it would be very difficult, because we require so much parking to be identified," he said. "And when you don't have the extra space to put in a lot, especially in historic buildings, a lot of the buildings throughout the city, it becomes hard to fill spaces."

Bunch said the goal is to make it easier for developers and small business owners to open up shop in busy neighborhoods; especially with the growing need for housing.

John Batten Kansas City leaders consider eliminating business parking minimums to attract growth

He also acknowledged the tension that comes with parking in popular areas.

"Parking can be a problem in places that are highly productive," Bunch said. "The most exciting places to go are the places hardest to park."

Not everyone agrees the ordinance addresses the right problem.

Juliza Ramirez, general manager of Taco Naco in Westport, believes the city should be focused on increasing parking rather than loosening requirements for businesses.

John Batten Juliza Ramirez, general manager of Taco Naco in Westport

"Right now, parking for Westport is really difficult," Ramirez said.

She said limited parking is already driving customers away.

"Does tend to want to drive people out," she said. "They don't want to keep driving in a circle trying to find a spot. They will just leave and go somewhere closer to them, somewhere with parking."

Westport regular Sean Williams acknowledges parking is a problem, but doesn't think businesses should bear the responsibility for solving it.

John Batten Sean Williams, Westport patronizer

"Maybe we should put a little heavier investment in public transit, or cleaner streets, encouraging people to get places without having to park; more affordable housing in the area," Williams said.

The committee will take the issue up again in two weeks.

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