At Inclusiv Wellness, excuses are left at the door.

Kansas City's first adaptive wellness space opens its doors to everyone

Wesley Hamilton, founder and CEO of Inclusiv Wellness, built the space with a clear mission in mind.

"I created something that I think can really feed a community and show people how you don't have to be limited by your circumstance, but you can create whatever you want with just a little more effort," Hamilton said.

Located in the heart of Kansas City, Inclusiv is the city's first adaptive wellness space.

"I just wanted a gym that everyone can see themselves being a part of," Hamilton said.

Hamilton's journey to this point was anything but easy. 14 years ago, his life changed in an instant.

"14 years ago, is when I acquired my disability," said Hamilton. "I was shot multiple times in my abdomen."

That incident would change his life forever. Now, he changes other people's lives through his inclusive gym.

The gym offers group classes, has a co-working office space, a recovery room, and is stocked with equipment designed to meet a wide range of needs.

"Gloves and mitts for people who don't have hand function, we got jump ropes for wheelchair users, jump ropes for people with limb function or limited function in the arms," Hamilton. "So, we really try to meet every area when it comes to the fitness aspect."

The space also includes bright colors for those with low visibility. But while the gym has machines and equipment for those with unique needs, it isn't specific to the disabled community.

"This isn't a gym that is special to any needs, it's just accessible for anyone to come in and feel like you belong," Hamilton said.

For Hamilton, the work is deeply personal.

"Purpose, I get happy when I talk about purpose," Hamilton said. "Becoming to my standard very healthy and athletic after the world tells you you cant do anything."

