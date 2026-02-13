Kansas City's World Cup preparations highlight homelessness crisis amid global spotlight

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. She also covers stories in the Northland. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

Kansas City's preparation to host the FIFA 2026 World Cup is highlighting the city's ongoing struggles with homelessness and affordable housing, creating a stark contrast between global celebration and local hardship.

Blakelea Simon has been living in her car for almost two years, despite having a steady income. When KSHB 41 asked if she was excited for the World Cup, her response was blunt.

"No, because it doesn't have nothing to do with me, I'm still in the same situation I'm in," Simon said.

Simon represents a growing number of Kansas City residents who cannot afford the rising cost of living in the city, even with regular employment.

"I'm still struggling, while everyone is having fun, I'm still struggling. I'm still crying every night," Simon said.

Simon is hoping a new rehousing program will provide the assistance she desperately needs.

"Most definitely, I'm mentally and physically drained," Simon said. "I need that guidance and help."

The contrast between KC's World Cup preparations and its homelessness crisis has not gone unnoticed by community leaders. Last year after the World Cup announcement, Mayor Quinton Lucas emphasized the community's commitment to delivering long term impacts.

"It's about a community that's come together, not just to be in a position to get this tournament, but also to, I think, deliver something that will be memorable for generations to come," Mayor Lucas said.

The city has since launched the KC Housing Gateway Program to revamp Kansas City's homeless response system. However, some community advocates question the timing and motivations behind these efforts.

Greg Parr, executive director of Neighbor to Neighbor, expressed skepticism about the city's intentions.

"What is the World Cup going to do? They want to get the homeless away from the street because they want to do a face lift," Parr said.

Hope Faith Executive Director Doug Langner is calling for a comprehensive plan to address homelessness as the city prepares to welcome international visitors.

"We are calling on the community and the city and the communities around to (learn) 'what is the plan for this,'" Langer said. "As we welcome the world, how are we also going to welcome those who are in most need in our own community with shelter, with job opportunity."

For Simon, while she lacks excitement around the event itself, she is optimistic good things will come from it.

