Liberty officials answer questions from residents about data center coming to city

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Liberty residents are asking questions and voicing concerns about a new data center planned near the Ford stamping facility.

City officials say the project is moving forward and will bring financial benefits to the community.

The city council approved an agreement Monday that includes about $202.7 million in tax abatements for Metrobloks, the company building the center.

Liberty Mayor Greg Canuteson said the project will generate $49 million for Clay County taxing entities.

"This property, without the data center, would produce $34,000 in taxes to taxing jurisdictions in Clay County," Canuteson said.

Despite the financial projections, some neighbors are worried about the facility's impact on local resources. Linda Weber started a petition three weeks ago and is hoping to stop the development.

"I hope that the city actually sees that people are concerned about it," Weber said.

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"What's that going to do to our electrical grid?" Weber asked. "What's that going to do to our water?"

Officials addressed utility concerns during a city council meeting on Monday.

Liberty Economic Development Director Brandon Smith noted the facility's design mitigates heavy resource use.

"They have a closed-loop system, so a lot of the information you're hearing on these data centers across the country is their water usage, their electric usage, our electricity usage," Smith said. "This one is vastly different with a closed-loop system."

Jason Klindt with Evergy addressed the power usage at the Monday meeting.

"What this project will do is put a lot more kilowatt hours being used, which will drive down the fixed costs for everyone." Klindt said. "So as long as this project isn't causing me to build generation, it is going to be a net positive for customers in our service territory."

Canuteson also said the project will not increase water or electric rates.

Residents also asked about noise and light pollution.

Liberty resident Maggie Duffin spoke to the council on Monday. She pointed out a nearby neighborhood and asked how the facility's lighting would affect the area.

According to Canuteson, exterior lighting will "meet dark sky and municipal standards," he said. "Fixtures will be shielded and directed downward to prevent light spill beyond the site boundaries."

Hope Martin, an engineering design manager with Metrobloks, addressed the noise levels.

"On our projects, we like to hit a really low decibel at any neighboring residential property line," she said. "We aim for the 50 to 55-decibel limit at residential property lines, which just blends in with background noise."

Aleksandro Ross, another Liberty resident, questioned the overall impact of the development.

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"Is this something that would help our community?" Ross said.

Canuteson highlighted the financial windfall, noting of the $49 million the city expects from the project, millions of dollars would be given to the Liberty School District. The project also will provide money for higher education with the creation of the Liberty Institute for Science and Ethics. The institute will focus on artificial intelligence and emerging technology research.

The city said the data center will create 30 new jobs.

Canuteson said the city provided public notices and opportunities for input before the decision was finalized.

"The city council has already made its decision, and it would not be lawful at this point to go back and terminate the agreement," Canuteson said.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 News Liberty Mayor Greg Canuteson

Weber still hopes the community can force a change.

"I hope that we can get up a petition and stop it, and go for a vote," Weber said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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