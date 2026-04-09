North Kansas City residents react after city not selected for new Kansas City Royals stadium location

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

—

There was mixed reaction among residents in North Kansas City after learning the new Kansas City Royals stadium will be built in Downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced the framework for a proposed $1.9 billion stadium at Washington Square Park near Crown Center.

Lucas called the stadium proposal the largest economic development project in Downtown Kansas City's history.

KSHB 41 News Northland reporter Lauren Schwentker talked to people Thursday in the Northland about the announcement.

Some business owners told her they are frustrated the opportunity slipped away, especially after early talks of an economic boost for the area.

Others said they are not surprised after stalled negotiations and missed deadlines earlier this year.

People who live in the area where a stadium could have been built told Schwentker they were excited at the potential of seeing spaces filled in the industrial area in North Kansas City, but they are also excited to see Crown Center grow with the stadium so close.

Jim Chappell, founder of Chappell's Restaurant in North Kansas City, said he really wanted the Royals to come to the Northland area.

"I worked hard for them to come here because I thought it'd be a great location," Chappell said. "We got more acreage, and I just thought it'd be great for the Royals, but they thought different."

Dylan Bindi, a Northland Royals fan, agreed the industrial space would have worked for a stadium.

"Half of this is abandoned industrial, so it'd be nice to have something out here," Bindi said. "It'll definitely help Crown Center. They'll (Royals) take over that whole area."

Both men said at the end of the day, they are still happy for the Royals and are forever fans.

As for the future of the area in the Northland, Chappell said he trusts the developers to bring something good.

Plan calls for the new stadium to be ready for Opening Day 2030.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—