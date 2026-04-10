KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Almost 3 1/2 years after Royals owner John Sherman released a letter to fans announcing the team would search for a new stadium to call home, the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council introduced an ordinance to finance a stadium near Crown Center.

TIMELINE | Big events leading up to Kansas City's plan to finance downtown Royals stadium

Here's a timeline of big events that led up to this moment:



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