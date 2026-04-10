KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily.
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Almost 3 1/2 years after Royals owner John Sherman released a letter to fans announcing the team would search for a new stadium to call home, the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council introduced an ordinance to finance a stadium near Crown Center.
TIMELINE | Big events leading up to Kansas City's plan to finance downtown Royals stadium
Here's a timeline of big events that led up to this moment:
- Sept. 14, 2021: Sherman announced the team was exploring several sites — including downtown — for a new ballpark.
- Nov. 15, 2022: In a letter addressed to fans and the Kansas City community, Sherman announced the Royals would leave Kauffman Stadium. The letter said the team would begin looking for a final location for a $2 billion stadium and entertainment district.
- June 15, 2023: The Royals said the North Kansas City and East Village sites were the final contenders for the team's move.
- Dec. 18, 2023: Jackson County legislators introduced an ordinance to extend a 3/8-cent sales tax for 40 years to help fund a new Royals stadium and renovations at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
- Jan. 5, 2024: The Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs told the community they would remain in Jackson County if voters approved the 3/8-cent sales tax measure on the April 2024 ballot.
- Feb. 12, 2024: The Royals said they prefer building a new ballpark in Kansas City's Crossroads Arts District.
- April 2, 2024: Jackson County voters rejected the 3/8-cent sales tax to help fund a new Royals stadium in the Crossroads and a renovated Chiefs stadium.
- June 18, 2024: The Kansas Legislature passed a bill to lure a professional team across the state line using STAR Bonds. Three days later, Gov. Laura Kelly signed the bill.
- May 29, 2025: Conversations around the Royals building a new stadium in Johnson County grew after the team announced a group affiliated with the Royals purchased the mortgage on the Aspiria campus.
- June 14, 2025: Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signed the Show-Me Sports Investment Act, a counterproposal to Kansas' STAR Bonds.
- Dec. 22, 2025: The Chiefs announced their decision to move to Kansas, which limited the Royals' options to build in Wyandotte and Johnson counties.
- Jan. 27, 2026: The Royals confirmed they were no longer looking to build a new stadium on the Aspiria campus.
- Jan. 28, 2026: The Clay County Commission released a statement saying the Royals missed a deadline for a stadium measure to go on the county's April ballot.
- March 30, 2026: On the day of the home opener at Kauffman Stadium, Sherman said, "We're kinda zeroing in on an opportunity downtown."
- April 9, 2026: The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council introduced an ordinance to finance a stadium near Crown Center at Washington Square Park.
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