It’s been a busy week in the years-long story of the Royals' stadium relocation plans.

Clay County leaders announced Wednesday the Royals did not accept their latest offer to put a question to voters in April. The county left open the opportunity to continue negotiations.

Potential sites for new Royals stadium falling like dominoes

Tuesday, the Royals confirmed they're no longer considering the Aspiria campus, the former Sprint headquarters at 119th Street and Nall Avenue.

This leaves Jackson County as a possible destination, among the sites the team has publicly acknowledged.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas has long supported a stadium at Washington Square Park in downtown.

“It’s hard not to be optimistic right now,” admitted KCMO Councilman Wes Rogers (2nd District).

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Kansas City Councilman Wes Rogers.

He supports downtown baseball and promised that any deal to use taxpayer money on the relocation would be thoroughly reviewed.

“There is no way the Kansas City Council will support this project if it’s not fair to taxpayers,” Rogers pledged. “If it were to come to that, I think we can do it in a way where it’s not only fair [to] taxpayers, but benefits taxpayers.”

State Rep. Mark Sharp, a Democrat from south Kansas City, said “we should be able to get this done” when asked about the possibility of keeping the team in the city.

Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota said he feels “confident the Royals will land in Jackson County.”

The Royals did not comment on Wednesday’s announcement from Clay County.

Tuesday, Jan. 27, was the deadline to place a question on Missouri’s April 7 ballot.

