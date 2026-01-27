KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are no longer considering the Aspiria site at West 119th Street and Nall Avenue for the team’s new ballpark, as it no longer fits the team's needs.

“As stated when the Aspiria mortgage was acquired, the investment was made to maintain the site as an option for a new Kansas City Royals stadium,” a Royals spokesperson said in a statement. “After significant evaluation, we do not believe this site meets our criteria for a stadium.”

The potential of a new stadium at the Aspiria site drew ire from Johnson County residents, who said traffic from a stadium would negatively affect neighborhoods, endanger children and slow response to the nearby hospital.

While many elements of the team’s future move have been up in the air, the one constant has been that the team plans to leave Kauffman Stadium by 2031.

Earlier this month, Clay County Commissioner Jason Withington wrote a Facebook post stating he is done negotiating with the Royals.

While he was merely speaking for himself, leaders in North Kansas City declined to comment on the status of negotiations with the team.

Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, remains in the running as well. KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas has made it clear wants to see the stadium built at Washington Square Park.

Kansas City Royals no longer considering Aspiria site for new ballpark

The mayor is particularly invested in keeping the team in Jackson County with the Chiefs leaving for Kansas.

Nevertheless, the Kansas City area is the Royals' oyster as the team continues to search for its perfect fit.

“We continue to evaluate opportunities throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area to create a world-class ballpark district,” the Royals said. “As always, we hear and appreciate the input of our fans throughout the region.”

With about five years until the team’s intended departure, the Royals said they continue to “work toward the best solution for our team, fans, partners, and community."

—