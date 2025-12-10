T-Mobile: Aspiria 'cannot accommodate' our workforce, stadium as Overland Park weighs 'exciting opportunity'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — T-Mobile is exploring the possibility of moving to a new site, saying it can't remain at its current Overland Park location — Aspiria, formerly known as the Sprint Campus — if the Kansas City Royals choose to build a new stadium there.

The Royals, whose ownership group acquired the mortgage for the Aspiria property last spring, are more than three years into ths search for a new stadium location after announcing plans to build a new downtown stadium in November 2022.

Aspiria, located at West 119th Street and Nall Avenue, is one of three locations the Royals continue to explore — including Washington Square Park in Kansas City, Missouri, and a chunk of North Kansas City in Clay County.

T-Mobile said its request for an extension of its lease at Aspiria, which ends in less than four years, was denied.

"We love Kansas City and have been proud to call Overland Park home for nearly four decades," T-Mobile said in a statement to KSHB 41. "Our campus supports over 3,500 T-Mobile employees, with plans for growth, and cannot accommodate both our workforce and a stadium. With our lease running through mid-2029 and our extension request denied, we’ll explore new locations, preferably within the city and state, if the Royals proceed while continuing to work with the City and community leaders on a solution."

The Royals' lease at Kauffman Stadium runs through the 2030 season, but the team has been clear about its intention to vacate the Harry S. Truman Sports Complex, which it has shared with the Chiefs since Kauffman Stadium opened in 1973.

Jackson County voters rejected an extension of the existing 3/8-cent sales tax that helps maintain the stadiums in April 2024, opening the door for the Royals — and the Chiefs — to leave Kansas City, Missouri, for the first time in franchise history.

Residents who live near Aspiria met Monday and made it clear they don't want a Major League Baseball stadium in their neighborhood.

Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog said in a statement Tuesday that Overland Park considers landing the Royals "an exciting opportunity" but promised to weigh public input moving forward:

A Major League Baseball stadium in Overland Park is an exciting possibility," Skoog said. "We must approach any project with the same standard we apply to everything we do at the City: It has to be good for Overland Park.



"We know residents, business owners, and other stakeholders have many questions, Skoog said in his statement. "Our City has a thorough development review process that includes community engagement. Should the Royals make Overland Park their future home, we will work with the team and the community to share information and answer those questions openly. Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog

