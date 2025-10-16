‘Discussions are substantial’: North Kansas City mayor says city in talks on Royals’ stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City Mayor Jesse Smith said Thursday that the city is in “substantial” discussions about the possibility of a Royals stadium and related development in his city.

A site in North Kansas City was included as one of two locations the Kansas City Royals considered in the spring of 2024. The other was a site in the East Village in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The Royals ultimately moved forward with a location in the Crossroads Arts District. That plan was part of a proposal that was turned down by Jackson County voters in April 2024.

Conversations have remained open among several state and local governments and organizations since then.

In a press release Thursday, Smith said his city remains part of those “ongoing conversations.”

“The City of North Kansas City continues to have conversations with the Kansas City Royals regarding the possibility of a stadium and related development in Kansas City,” Smith said in the release.

Smith said that he remained committed to transparency as part of the process, though he did admit that “a portion of these discussions will need to be kept confidential for a limited time period.

Earlier this year, state political leaders moved through two pieces of legislation geared toward keeping the Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs on the Missouri side of the state line.

One of the bills allowed Clay County to create a sports complex authority similar to the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority that oversees operations at the Truman Sports Complex.

The second bill needed a special session to reach the finish line and provides a pot of economic incentives that Missouri officials hope can match those authorized by Kansas politicians .

“If a framework for a deal is reached, clear and open communication with North Kansas City residents and businesses, as well as the entire Clay County community, will be essential,” Smith said Thursday. “We will prioritize genuine and ongoing engagement with residents, businesses and stakeholders.”

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the Royals for a comment on Smith's release and will update this story if one is received.

KSHB 41 News reporter Tod Palmer spoke with Smith in April 2025 about the then-status of discussions with the club.

"We've had no conversations with the team," Smith said at the time. "No one on this governing body is out begging the team to come to North Kansas City."

New NKC mayor: 'No conversations' with Royals, deal would have to 'home run' for city

In his press release Thursday, Smith said any deal with the Royals would need to "protect our city's long-term financial health, safeguard our neighborhoods, leverage investment for community infrastructure and engage our community and region."

"It is an honor to serve as your mayor," Smith said. "I will continue working on your behalf and will keep you updated throughout the process."

