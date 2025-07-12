Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe signed legislation Friday to help bring the Royals to Clay County

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe signed a bill Friday designed to help convince the Royals to build their new stadium complex in North Kansas City.

Chiefs, Royals in Clay County? Northland lawmakers hope so

The site is across the Missouri River and just north of downtown Kansas City.

"I don't think anything better can happen," said Jim Chappell. It's the greatest thing to ever happen."

Chappell founded the restaurant and sports museum in North Kansas City where the ceremonial bill signing took place.

Chappell hopes "the river will get narrower."

"If you put the Royals up here, that would kind of bring it together,” Chappell said.

Will Shaw/KSHB 41 Jim Chappell, founder of Chappell's Restaurant and Sports Museum in North Kansas City

His dream got a bit closer to becoming a reality on Friday.

The legislation allows the creation of the Clay County Sports Complex Authority.

"No matter where these two teams stay, there will be a local investment needed,” Kehoe said.

KSHB

But to get to the investment side of things, a lot needs to happen.

According to Clay County commissioners, the Royals and the Chiefs need to decide where and what they want to build.

A sales tax proposal would be brought to Clay County voters if the Royals choose North Kansas City for a stadium complex.

Only then would the Clay County Sports Complex Authority be created.

"Obviously, these teams are both transformational in terms of the economic development that they bring to the region,” said Missouri State Senator Maggie Nurrenbern.

Will Shaw/KSHB 41 Missouri State Senator Maggie Nurrenbern

"You'd have a million people plus coming to this area for 81 games every year,” said Clay County Commissioner Jason Withington.

KSHB

But not everyone agrees.

Tim Basler lives in North Kansas City and is not excited about the possibility of pro sports teams in the city.

"I think we've got enough going on here. We've got a beautiful town,” Basler said. "I just don't think you disrupt that with a mega stadium."

KSHB

Supporters say that even if they don't lure one of the teams to the Northland, it will help the county's tourism economy.

"It opens up a lot of possibilities," Withington said. "We could, you know, go for an NBA team or an NHL team, or whatever.”

