Royals stadium in Clay County not 'imminent' despite term sheet announcement

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County leaders confirmed they have received a term sheet from the Kansas City Royals, marking a significant step in discussions about potentially relocating the team's stadium to the county.

The development came to light after Clay County Commissioner Jason Withington posted about the term sheet on social media.

"I just wanted people to know, hey look, we are negotiating with the Royals. Yes, we are having conversations with the Royals. We are not close to a deal, but we are having conversations," Withington said.

Clay County Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte emphasized that while this is progress, it doesn't mean the deal is finalized.

"We should be optimistic, but it's not like there's something imminent," Nolte said.

For the North Kansas City location to become the future home of the Royals, there are several more steps in the process.

When asked about specific details, including a potential sales tax to fund the stadium, a county-wide vote, and necessary infrastructure upgrades, commissioners declined to share specifics.

Meanwhile, Kansas City, Missouri, officials emphasized they already have a plan in place for a downtown stadium.

"Kansas City already has a comprehensive package in place, with state support, that outlines how we can assist the Royals in constructing a transformational downtown baseball stadium and district through existing financing mechanisms and incentive tools. Kansas City has the experience and capacity to deliver major projects like this, just as we successfully did recently with CPKC Stadium and the riverfront district. We're confident we can get a game-changing project built. Ultimately, the decision of where a new stadium is located rests with the Kansas City Royals, but we're prepared to be their partner in making it happen," a spokesperson for the Mayor’s office stated.

The Royals have already announced they won't be staying at Kauffman Stadium long-term, and some fans are embracing the possibility of a new location.

"Honestly, it would be cool to be over here," said Haley Grohs, a North Kansas City mother.

Jeff Shellabarger, who was visiting Kauffman Stadium, shared his perspective on stadium locations.

"I've been to all kinds of parks. Downtown, outside of town. I like this venue," Shellabarger said.

Some county residents expressed support for keeping the team in Missouri rather than seeing it move across the state line to Kansas.

"I'm not sure it should win out, necessarily over downtown. But I would take it over Kansas for sure," said Ryan Kassen, a Clay County resident.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe visited Clay County and spoke with county and city officials late Friday afternoon.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

