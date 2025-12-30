Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas says he hopes Royals build downtown ballpark

'You have a footprint that already itself is largely tourism, entertainment-related'
Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas told KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute he hopes the Royals build a downtown ballpark.
KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas hopes Royals move to Washington Square Park
Mayor Q on hopes for future of Royals in KCMO
Posted

The news of the Chiefs’ future move across the state line to Kansas City, Kansas, has Kansas City, Missouri, leaders determined to keep the Royals in Missouri.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas told me he continues to push for the team to build a new stadium downtown in the Washington Square Park area, by Union Station.

“What I can promise is this: We have already, I think, put out some strong proposals, in terms of what a stadium could look like, what the financing could look like and beyond,” Lucas said. “It’s going to be a responsible one, so taxpayers aren’t blindsided after the fact and, frankly, so that we’re still funding the important basic services that people rely on in Kansas City proper.”

RELATED | Social post from Kansas City Union Station calls for downtown baseball

The Washington Square Park site is ideal for many reasons, per the mayor.

“You have a footprint that does not take out any existing business," Lucas said. "You have a footprint that already itself is largely tourism, entertainment-related and focused. You have tens of thousands of parking spaces nearby.”

While Lucas said he would love for a decision to be made before Spring Training, that announcement is ultimately up to the Royals.

Caitlin Knute

