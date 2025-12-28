Social post from Kansas City Union Station calls for downtown baseball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If Kansas City’s Union Station had its way, there would be Kansas City Royals baseball in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

That’s the message in a post made on Union Station’s social media accounts late Saturday night.

“ The restoration and reopening of Union Station 25 years ago - made possible by the shared commitment of citizens on both sides of the state line - marked a turning point for our city,” the post reads. “Since then, our downtown has been reimagined and revitalized, earning recognition across the nation and beyond. We are vital and vibrant and not turning back.”

The post didn’t have an author. A Union Station spokesperson told KSHB 41 News Sunday afternoon that no attribution was needed.

The statement, which included exterior photos of Union Station bathed in Royal blue, comes less than a week after the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas officials announced the framework of an up to $4 billion development to build a domed stadium in the Village West district in Kansas City, Kansas. The deal also includes the team relocating its headquarters and training facility to Olathe. Mixed-use developments would be possible at both locations.

The deal hinges on public incentives from a multi-city STAR bond district. The district - which still requires approval from several Wyandotte and Johnson County cities - would generally use incremental increases in sales tax revenue to pay off bonds for the project.

The move would vacate GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium starting in the 2031 NFL season.

With the Chiefs poised to move across state lines, Missouri-side officials have only one team to focus on - the Royals.

“A downtown ballpark offers something special - an exciting atmosphere that draws together friends, families, and fans in moments of shared joy,” the Union Station social post said. “It strengthens community, celebrates teamwork, and reminds us of the simple beauty of the game.

“It’s time to welcome downtown baseball home - once again, for all of Kansas City.”

