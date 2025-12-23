Under wraps for 2 years: How Olathe successfully secured Chiefs headquarters deal

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan .

The Kansas City Chiefs' decision to build their headquarters, practice facility and entertainment district in Olathe represents the culmination of a two-year secret effort that began with a Texas tour and a bold vision from Olathe's Chamber of Commerce.

Tim McKee, CEO of the Olathe Chamber of Commerce, spearheaded the initiative that will transform the city over the next decade.

"Olathe, over the next five to 10 years, it's not going to be the Olathe that people used to know," McKee said.

The city of Olathe, Chamber of Commerce and Olathe Public Schools operated under non-disclosure agreements for two years while working on the deal. McKee described the secrecy as essential to the project's success.

"We were under multiple NDAs; it was very much a secret up until yesterday when it all came out," McKee said. "We've been working on this for almost two years, just working with the Chiefs, trying to make this pursuit happen for the city of Olathe."

Residents expressed surprise at the announcement, with many saying they never expected such a major development in their community.

"Shock," Marleina Brown said. "I didn't see that at all. You couldn't have told me that, I wouldn't have believed you."

“Olathe is growing," Michael Wonka said.

“I was surprised it was going to be Olathe; it’s not what I expected," Jonathon Nasta said.

"I think it's great for the city of Olathe, a big loss for Missouri. Shocking, absolutely shocking," Jacob Wolf said.

McKee said the idea originated in 2023 when he and city leaders toured the Dallas Cowboys' The Star facility in Frisco, Texas, during a leadership exchange, sparking McKee's vision for a similar partnership in Olathe.

"That facility kind of gave me the idea of what the possibilities could happen in Olathe," McKee said.

Upon returning from Dallas, McKee said he approached the Olathe superintendent about a potential partnership between the city and school district.

"The superintendent kind of looked at me and said, 'How fast could we go?'" McKee said.

McKee later traveled north to study the Vikings' development, Viking Lakes, in Eagan, Minnesota.

"We started modeling after the Minnesota Vikings," McKee said.

Over the next few months, the chamber worked with HDR architects to develop presentation materials for the Hunt family.

"When I originally brought this to the mayor, the city manager and the superintendent, they kind of chuckled and said go for it," he said. "I don't think they believed, I don't think I believed that we could pull this off, so we are really excited about it coming to fruition."

The development will bring high-profile Chiefs personnel to Olathe offices.

"Now, Patrick Mahomes, Coach Reid, Mark Donovan, Clark Hunt will all be going to their offices in Olathe, Kansas," McKee said.

While the chamber cannot yet disclose the specific location, residents will learn details within 60 days as Olathe holds public meetings to establish itself as a STAR Bond district.

McKee emphasized the project will not increase taxes for current residents.

"What citizens also need to know, their taxes will not increase," he said. "This project will be paid for the increment above and beyond currently where we are now. No new taxes; it won't raise your taxes."

The development will include more than just Chiefs facilities, creating a comprehensive live-work-play environment.

"Not only their headquarters and practice facilities, but hotels, restaurants, living as well, too. You could live around the project," McKee said.

McKee said the Hunt family was attracted to Olathe's highway access, school district quality and pro-business approach. The city already has a relationship with the Hunt family through other projects.

"There's a lot going on in Olathe," McKee said. "This is just one of the projects. We are also working with the Hunt family at 119th and Renner on an arena and inclusive amusement park for kids with disabilities. We are really aggressive in regard to being pro-business. I think they see our potential for growth."

McKee said the Chiefs and Hunt family will solely own the property, with the city not involved in the purchase.

"The city is not purchasing or involved in that," McKee said.

The facility will also serve students throughout the region, per McKee.

"I'm really excited what this could mean for our kids at the Olathe School District," he said. "Kids around the region, Kansas and Missouri, will be able to use this facility."

McKee said Monday's announcement was perfectly timed for the holiday season.

"It's a great Christmas present for the city of Olathe," he said.

