The Kansas Speedway and Sporting Park could be getting a new neighbor, as the Chiefs have announced plans to move to Wyandotte County.

The decision has divided local residents, with some celebrating the economic opportunity while others worry about infrastructure challenges.

Shelly McDonalds and Alex Sanchez both live in Wyandotte County — but they don’t agree.

“Growing up here, this area was just dirt when I was a kid. To see the development and how far it’s come — it’s very, very good for Wyandotte County,” McDonalds said.

“There’s lots of space out here — lots of opportunity and room for growth,” she added.

“It sounds like an exciting prospect, but the fact is we don’t have the infrastructure to be able to do it,” said Sanchez.

He has a list of concerns — including space, better roads, and funding.

“They’re not there. It takes a lot of time. It takes a lot of money,” Sanchez said.

He’s concerned taxpayers could carry the burden.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s office says the agreement will “require no funds from the current state budget and no new taxes on Kansans.”

If the Chiefs move to The Legends area, it could become another major attraction — but also another traffic challenge.

Wyandotte County residents look forward to Chiefs stadium, but have questions

“We’ve got the Speedway. Buc-ee’s is coming in,” said Robert Reynolds of Edwardsville, Kansas. “We can handle the traffic as it is now. But Chiefs games, Royals games — I don’t think so.”

“Why move them over here?” Reynolds asked. “They’re already situated there, and I don’t know what Kansas would do with all the traffic coming over.”

“You add a massive stadium where 60,000-plus people will be driving in — that’s going to be some pretty serious congestion,” Sanchez said.

Supporters aren’t worried about traffic.

“We’ll work with it,” Derrick Lasley said. “It’ll be something good for the city.”

“We all know when football season is. We know the times to avoid, and the times you want to be here for the atmosphere,” McDonalds said.

Cory Smith lives in Olathe, Kansas, where the new Chiefs headquarters and training facility will be located.

“That’s really exciting,” he said. “It’s a really good opportunity for the state.”

“I wish they would stay where they’re at,” said Skyler Shirley. “But I see why they’re going to come out here.” According to her, Kansas is more “tourist-friendly.”