Clay County Commission says no Royals stadium proposal on April ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the wake of Tuesday’s news that the Royals are no longer considering building a ballpark at the Aspiria site at West 119th Street and Nall Avenue in Overland Park, the Clay County Commission has entered the conversation.

The commission released a statement Wednesday regarding recent negotiations with the Royals, including a possible proposal on the April ballot.

The Clay County Commission said it has worked with the team for nearly three years on a relocation proposal that was competitive, “designed to support a successful Royals franchise,” and would protect “the financial interests of Clay County taxpayers."

Commissioners noted they structured their most recent negotiations to align with the team’s desired timeline.

However, the commission said the team did not accept the county’s proposal by Jan. 8, the deadline to place the proposal on the April ballot.

“Clay County residents can be confident that their Commission will always negotiate with their best interests as the top priority,” the commission said in Wednesday’s statement. “The County did not and will not engage in a bidding competition with other jurisdictions. Our focus remains on achieving fair, responsible, and mutually beneficial agreements for our residents and for any businesses seeking to invest in Clay County.”

Aside from Aspiria and Clay County, the club has considered building a downtown ballpark at Washington State Park.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas has been vocal about his support for that location.

"Kansas City will continue to work diligently and expeditiously with other public stakeholders, our community and the team to ensure Kansas City remains the home of the Royals in a new transformational downtown facility that is a responsible investment for our taxpayers, our region and our team,” Lucas said Tuesday.

But at this time, the team remains open to feedback from fans and committed to evaluating “opportunities throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area to create a world-class ballpark district.”

The city of Overland Park released a statement Tuesday that does not necessarily rule out a stadium in the city.

“Overland Park supports our hometown teams,” the city said. “We know the Royals belong in the Kansas City region and will do everything in our power to keep them here."

The Royals did not provide a statement in response to Clay County’s Wednesday statement.

