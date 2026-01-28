'We feel heard’: Overland Park neighbors react to Royals dropping stadium plans

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

The Kansas City Royals are no longer considering the Aspiria site in Overland Park as a spot to build a new stadium for the team.

The announcement came in a news release from the club Tuesday morning.

“As stated when the Aspiria mortgage was acquired, the investment was made to maintain the site as an option for a new Kansas City Royals stadium. After significant evaluation, we do not believe this site meets our criteria for a stadium. We continue to evaluate opportunities throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area to create a world-class ballpark district. As always, we hear and appreciate the input of our fans throughout the region. We remain hard at work toward the best solution for our team, fans, partners, and community."

Neighbors who shared their concerns for months about the possibility of a stadium being built at the site are now welcoming the news.

Mark Kelly, who lives in Overland Park, says he finally felt like he could breathe again after hearing he wouldn’t be calling the Royals “neighbors.”

“Oh, it was so exciting," Kelly said. "It was almost unreal."

When asked if he considered moving while discussions about the stadium were taking place, he said yes.

“I really don’t think we would have been able to stay because the community would have just changed too much,” he said. “Imagine the organ playing, fireworks going off, and the crowd chanting — right next to a hospital. It begins to lose a little bit of its luster.”

Traffic, security, and infrastructure were just some of the issues neighbors raised when they took their concerns to local officials in December.

Marsha Friedman is one of the neighbors who voiced her concerns at city council meetings. On Tuesday, she celebrated.

“It feels really good to have worked hard on something and to have succeeded in what we were working for,” she said.

One of the city's most visible corporations celebrated as well.

T-Mobile — which had previously said it would consider relocating from its Overland Park headquarters if the Royals moved there — said it appreciates the Royals’ decision.

Fans say they appreciate being heard.

“We have faith in our democracy,” Friedman said.

Now, they’re looking to the future.

“We know they’re going to find a great location,” Friedman said.

As for the Aspiria campus, Kelly has ideas, including "a walkable area where people can live, play, and shop” — that don't include a baseball stadium.

