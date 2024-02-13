Royals to announce site of new downtown ballpark, entertainment district Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will announce the site of its new downtown stadium and entertainment district on Tuesday, the team shared Monday.

Team representatives and Kansas City area community leaders will share details on renderings, economic data and a community benefits agreement, among other topics.

The announcement comes less than a month after back-and-forth negotiations between the team and members of the Jackson County Legislature.

Both the Royals and Chiefs committed to staying in Jackson County if a 3/8-cent sales tax, which has been in effect since 2006, was extended by voters.

Members from the Legislature passed an ordinance placing the question on an April ballot, but County Executive Frank White vetoed it.

In doing so, White questioned the teams' "commitments and contributions to the county."

White's veto was overridden by the legislature just days later on Jan. 24, but not before legislators demanded the teams sign term sheets that outlined a lease agreement.

Below are leaders who will join the press conference at the Hall of Fame Suites at Kauffman Stadium at 2:30 p.m.



John Sherman, Royals chairman and CEO

Brooks Sherman, Royals president of business operations

Sarah Tourville, Royals executive vice president and chief commercial and community impact officer

Earl Santee, global chair and founder of Populous Senior Principal

Bridgette Williams, CEO of the Heavy Constructors Association of Greater Kansas City

Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of Kansas City Sports Commission

Bob Kendrick, president of Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

