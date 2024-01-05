Chiefs, Royals to remain in Jackson County if voters approve sales tax measure in April

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals announced Friday afternoon they are committed to remain in Jackson County if voters approve a sales tax measure in April.

The proposed sales tax measure would extend a 3/8-cent sales tax already in place that goes to support the two clubs.

However, that sales tax question is not yet officially on any ballot.

KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan says Jackson County legislators have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 23 to approve putting the measure before voters on the April 2 ballot.

Friday’s announcement appears to give a path to close the door on the possible Royals relocation to a site in Clay County.

"Under the agreement, the Chiefs will conduct an extensive renovation to iconic Arrowhead Stadium," the teams said in the statement. "The Royals will build a new downtown stadium and privately fund a $1 billion ballpark district.

While the Royals have previously announced a review of a site in the East Village neighborhood of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, a second downtown area location just south of the downtown loop could still be in play. Friday's announcement does not detail where the Royals would build the stadium.

Following Sunday's AFC West-clinching victory at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt told reporters it was the team's preference to stay at Arrowhead.

"We're still focused on Arrowhead," Hunt said on Sunday. "We believe it's one of the best stadiums in the National Football League, and we hope to make it our home for at least another 25 years."

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas issued a statement Friday afternoon in support of the club's request.

"Retaining the Chiefs and the Royals and the events hosted at the teams' facilities like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift and global sporting events like the MLB All-Star Game and teh World Cup is a priority for Kansas City - at a fair value to taxpayers," Lucas said in the statement.

Should legislators put the sales tax initiative on April 2's election and if it passed, the extension would run for 40 years.

“The partnership between Jackson County, the Chiefs and Royals has been a tremendous success over the past 50 years, and directly responsible for much of the great momentum our hometown has built,” the two clubs said in a statement posted Friday afternoon on the Chiefs' website.

In Friday’s announcement, the clubs pledged to cover insurance coverage for their respective facilities that are currently paid for by the county. The clubs estimate this will save between $80 to $100 million over the course of any extended and new lease terms.

The clubs also pledged to give the county flexibility of up to $140 million from each team’s share of existing park property taxes.

Additionally, the clubs say they would be committed to a “robust community benefits agreement,” similar to ones negotiated by other NFL and MLB clubs, to benefit the citizens of Jackson County.

“The framework described here is a significant financial benefit for Jackson County, collaboratively built around concerns expressed by the County Executive and other local leaders, and provides a further boost to Kansas City and the region for decades to come," the statement reads.

