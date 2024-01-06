Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. says negotiations continue with Chiefs, Royals on stadium deals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — County Executive Frank White Jr. said in a statement Friday talks continue between Jackson County officials and representatives of the Royals and Chiefs on new stadium leases for the teams.

“As Jackson County Executive, I want to make sure the community knows where I stand on the current status of our discussions with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals," White said in a statement released by his office. "It is important for the community to understand that while discussions are ongoing, no agreement has been finalized with either team."

White's statement comes as the Chiefs and Royals, in a joint statement released Friday afternoon, said they would remain in Jackson County if voters approved a 3/8-cent sales tax extension in April.

The Royals would build a downtown ballpark and pay for a $1 billion ballpark village.

The Chiefs plan a massive renovation to Arrowhead Stadium.

"The partnership between Jackson County, the Chiefs and Royals has been a tremendous success over the past 50 years, and directly responsible for much of the great momentum our hometown has built," the club's stated in their joint statement. "The framework described here is a significant financial benefit for Jackson County, collaboratively built around concerns expressed by the County Executive and other local leaders, and provides a further boost to Kansas City and the region for decades to come."

White said he will take whatever time is needed to get the best deal for Jackson County taxpayers.

“As we navigate these crucial negotiations involving potential commitments of billions of taxpayer dollars, I want to make it abundantly clear: I have not, and will not, rush into any agreement." White said in his statement. "The well-being of Jackson County and its residents is my foremost priority. We are mindful that we have weeks until the April ballot deadline. But we also have seven years remaining on our current leases with both teams, providing us a valuable window to thoroughly evaluate all proposals."

He also said the decision to extend the sales tax would have historic impacts.

“Our commitment today to careful, thoughtful decision-making will ensure a legacy of prosperity and well-being for generations to come in Jackson County," White said in his statement. "Let's continue to work together, with patience and foresight, toward a future we can all be proud of.”

