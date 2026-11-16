KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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Dozens of cars packed with food unloaded at the Pleasant Valley Civic Center this week as volunteers set up a pop-up pantry for Northland families and seniors in need.

On Monday, dozens of volunteers with Plates of Hope helped set up the pop-up food pantry at the Pleasant Valley Civic Center.

The group recently had to close its doors at the Northland Shepherd's Center back in September.

The need is significant. Harvesters Community Food Network says more than 25,000 people in Clay County are in need, with more than 12,000 children across Clay and Platte counties.

Following up | Meet the coalition of people fighting to keep Shepherd's Center services alive:

Group of people fight to save Northland Shepard's Center

The organization is now rebranding as Aging Forward Northland and is looking for a long-term home.

For now, the Pleasant Valley Civic Center is opening its doors.

Rebecca Gordon Brown, who heads Plates of Hope, said the closure took a toll on the people the group serves.

"It's been hard for volunteers and the older adults. Several I called, one was really upset and depressed," Gordon Brown said.

She said many of those served were simply grateful to reconnect.

"They were just thrilled to hear from us and they missed conversing and hearing from us. We are all looking forward to it," Gordon Brown said.

The group is also working to reach those who can't make it to the pantry.

"One said he couldn't come because he didn't have the gas money to make it here, so we will deliver to him," Gordon Brown said.

I talked to one woman who not only shops at the pantry but also volunteers.

She said it helps her make ends meet — and that there's never any judgment.

Beth Appleby said the experience is a personal one for those who come through.

"It is comforting, and I think it is, for the people that shop, that it's a one-on-one, and there's no judgment, right," Appleby said. "I think a lot of our pantry shoppers come and share with people — their grandkids, their kids — and there's so many situations. I got over the pride issue and realized that these people were having the best of the best in their hearts, and there was no judgment…and never turn down anything but your collar, right?"

The pop-up takes place Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the lower level of the civic center on Sobbie Road.

The next one will be December 16.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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