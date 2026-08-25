Northland Shepherd’s Center to close, ending 35 years of service to seniors

GLADSTONE, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

—

A nonprofit that has served older adults across Clay and Platte counties for 35 years is preparing to close its doors.

Northland Shepherd’s Center announced it will cease day-to-day operations on Oct. 31, 2026, citing rising operational expenses, declining funding and an unsustainable building lease.

In a letter sent out to supporters, the organization’s Board of Directors called the decision “extraordinarily difficult,” but said its financial obligations have outpaced available resources despite efforts to restructure.

KSHB 41

For decades, Northland Shepherd’s Center has worked to help older adults maintain their independence and stay engaged in the community. Its services have included transportation, Meals on Wheels, caregiver support, food pantry and community enrichment programs.

—