Pioneer Crossing development aims to bring new retail, entertainment options to Northland region

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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A massive retail and entertainment project is in the works in the Northland, aiming to fill a gap in local shopping and grocery options.

The Pioneer Crossing development is planned for the area right off Highway 152 and Interstate 435, northeast of Gladstone and southwest of Liberty in Clay County.

The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council’s Finance, Governance and Public Safety Committee voted to move a financing plan forward to help developers level the land. The proposal will go before the full council on May 7.

KCMO Councilman Kevin O’Neill (1st District At-Large) said the project has the potential to be the "Plaza of the Northland."

"What we're talking about at Pioneer Crossing is a building, a community that consists of retail housing, hopefully some kind of arena, hopefully movie theaters," O’Neill said.

kshb Pioneer Crossing development

O'Neill noted the development will have a different vibe than the Northland's other shopping district, Zona Rosa.

"We're creating something totally different than Zona Rosa," he said. "... You know, 435 is kind of the entryway to Kansas City, Missouri."

For Northland residents like Patrice Compernolle, the lack of grocery and retail options is a pain. I first met Compernolle at our Let's Talk event in Gladstone, where she said the area lacks fan favorites.

kshb Pioneer Crossing development

"I continually have to go to Kansas to meet my needs," Compernolle said.

She believes the area has a "food gap," which is causing Missouri to lose tax dollars.

"I think we should start with a Trader Joe's," Compernolle said.

kshb Pioneer Crossing development

While there is still a long way to go before the project breaks ground, neighbors are excited for what could be.

"I think it's about time that we have some wonderful retail that we can actually visit on a regular basis here in Missouri," Compernolle said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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