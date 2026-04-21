Riverside artist paints mural to welcome the Netherlands World Cup team to their new base camp

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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A Riverside artist has transformed a city-owned lot into a massive mural to welcome the Netherlands World Cup team to their base camp.

The display is located at the corner of Northwest Gateway Avenue and Platte Road. The city plans to use the space as a temporary park for fans to celebrate the team.

kshb Riverside Netherlands mural

Jeff Parson, whose artwork is a familiar sight to those driving on Northwest Gateway Avenue, completed the large-scale project in record time.

"This is the quickest one I've ever turned like this much work in under 3 weeks," Parson said. "I'm like, well, give me some paint and plywood and a lot of Dr Pepper and get out of my way."

kshb Riverside Netherlands mural

I first met with Parson when he was just getting started on the project.

"We've got to do it up big for the Netherlands," Parson said.

Northland residents say they are proud of the display and look forward to seeing the area develop.

"They always have something there so everybody stops and takes pictures," Vicki and Maria said. "They are really fixing up around here, too, for the World Cup."

Parson said the World Cup display is one of the projects he is most proud of.

"I'll get comments on my art page that say I drive by your house every day, and it gives me a moment of joy, and if my artwork can do that for somebody, then I've accomplished what I set out to do," Parson said.

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