INDEPENDENCE, MO — KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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The Truman Presidential Library in Independence will hold a 9/11 commemoration ceremony Friday morning.

The ceremony runs from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 8:55 a.m. and will be emceed by Azalea Michel-Whitley, a public programs officer at the Truman Library.

Michel-Whitley encouraged attendees to engage with the first responders who will be present.

"So be prepared to meet some of your local firefighters, some of your local police department, just do first responders that are here at the local level, you can personally thank them for everything that they do," Michel-Whitley said.

The program opens with a posting of the colors by Truman High School JROTC Cadets, followed by a Black Hawk helicopter flyover at approximately 8:35 a.m.

9/11 commemoration ceremony planned at Truman Presidential Library in Independence

An invocation will follow, along with a performance of the National Anthem by Derek Hanke of Fort Osage High School.

Independence Mayor Kevin King and Independence Fire Chief Jimmy Walker are both scheduled to deliver remarks. Walker was vacationing in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, and will share his firsthand account of the day.

The Missouri National Guard's Delta Battery, 1st Battalion, 129th Field Artillery — known as "Truman's Own" Battery D from World War I — will perform a Howitzer salute.

The library is also hosting the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra for a 6:00 PM performance Friday evening.

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