Aldi to open new Grain Valley location, giving eastern Jackson County residents more grocery options

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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GRAIN VALLEY, MO — Aldi is planning to open a new location in Grain Valley, giving residents there and in neighboring towns more grocery options.

Aldi to open new Grain Valley location, giving residents more grocery options

The new store will be near City Hall and the community center off of the South Outer Road. The city says Aldi plans to be open by January.

Right now, Grain Valley has one grocery store, a Cosentino's Price Chopper.

Earth work at the site this last week has had residents talking about it.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Elaine Hughes

"Yes, we're very excited," said resident Elaine Hughes. "I think it's the reasonable shopping, you know, lower prices, especially when you're a senior, and it's gonna be very convenient for us to have it right in Grain Valley."

Fellow resident Laura Fethkenher said the new store addresses a key concern.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Laura Fethkenher

"One of my main issues is finding something that gives me better bang for my buck," Fethkenher said. "I like to have the choice and I like Aldi."

From the city's perspective, an Aldi signals that growth is working.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Ken Murphy, Grain Valley City Administrator

"When you go back like 10 years and look at what the board has done as far as making investments in infrastructure around the interchange area, the hope was always that you kind of have a slow build, and over time people would you know just want to come, and that was kind of the case with this," Grain Valley Administrator Ken Murphy said.

For Grain Valley's economy, the new store will create more jobs in town, which the city says will boost other businesses. Those jobs will also keep more people in town during the day, when so many still commute elsewhere for their 9-to-5.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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