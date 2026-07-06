KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

—

A Blue Springs Airbnb host said keeping her prices fair during the World Cup paid off, keeping her property booked with a steady stream of guests.

Blue Springs Airbnb host says World Cup guests kept her 'nonstop' busy

Anita Cordell has rented out her personal basement apartment for three years. She said she didn't try to get greedy with her pricing heading into the World Cup — and it paid off.

Cordell said she was slammed, busy every week with new guests — some international, from Argentina and Algeria, and others from different states.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB ANITA CORDELL

"I have had nonstop people in the property, the some of the times they would leave in the morning, and then another person would check out in the afternoon, so I was scurrying to turn the property over pretty quickly," Cordell said.

One thing that stood out to Cordell was the generosity and kindness from visitors. The family from Argentina even left her a gift.

Cordell said she would rent for a World Cup again, calling it a positive experience.

"I would definitely open up my property again if the World Cup came, definitely, and I would, I would definitely be willing to tell people my stories, and to share with my experience, but I felt like the people, especially that came from out of our country, were so grateful, they were so nice," said Cordell.

She said Blue Springs was an attractive city for visitors due to its close proximity to the Kansas City stadium.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—