KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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Blue Springs is getting a new luxury apartment complex after the city council approved a concept plan and rezoning for the development Monday night.

Blue Springs approves luxury apartment complex with retail at Adams Dairy Parkway

The project, called Iconic Blue Springs, will be located at Adams Dairy Parkway and Napoleon Drive, near Adams Point Golf Course. It will include 252 apartment units ranging from studios to two bedrooms, along with four retail sites.

Amenities will include a pool and clubhouse, a dog park, pickleball courts and more.

Nic Hutchison, director of city development, said the project addresses a gap in available housing.

"That's part of the challenge that we face is there is a lack of housing choice in Blue Springs, and so this will provide an additional resource for people that are just now moving out, and also people who are empty nesters and everything in between. It could be families within Blue Springs, so it's a great opportunity for them to have that opportunity that fits their lifestyle," Hutchison said.

The city describes the project as balanced growth that expands housing options for residents.

While the concept plan and rezoning have been approved, final construction documents and permits still need to be completed. The city said infrastructure improvements will also be made at the Adams Dairy Parkway intersection, including two additional access points.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027.

Iconic Blue Springs is the second apartment complex approved by the city this year. The other is Major Lux 2, located next to the Price Chopper off of 7 Highway.

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