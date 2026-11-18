BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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A friendly competition between two Blue Springs businesses is turning into big giving this holiday season.

Blue Springs Fitness and Weichert Realtors-Generations have both collected Toys for Tots donations for a few years, but in 2025 they decided to team up competition-style to see who could gather the most toys.

To incentivize the effort, there's even a trophy on the line, which is currently at Blue Springs Fitness.

Blue Springs businesses turn friendly competition into big Toys for Tots donations

The two businesses knew tapping into their competitive sides could pay off big for families in need.

Last year's collection left a lasting impression on the organizers.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Kurt Mueller

"So last year, I'll be honest with you, was super emotional. So we had a lot of last-minute stuff because we had some companies that would bring like loads of toys at the very end. Like when we were getting ready to make our delivery, we actually had to get a trailer to get all the toys down to Toys for Tots," Kurt Mueller, owner of Blue Springs Fitness, said.

The size of the donation also stood out at the drop-off.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Ryan Jones

"It was really cool. It was just really neat, especially pulling up, giving all the toys at the drop-off location, and seeing the Marines that were there, just kind of shocked at how much we were bringing in at one time," Ryan Jones, of Weichert Realtors Generations, said.

But for Jones and Mueller, the real reward is getting their community involved to make a difference this holiday season.

"For me personally, I really like the fact that we're just helping out a bunch of kids who don't get that opportunity, whose families aren't able to do that," Jones said.

Mueller is hoping to top last year's haul.

"I'd rather have a couple, two, three trailers," Mueller said.

The businesses will accept new packaged toys through Dec. 14, then deliver them to the Marines.

Mueller said no cash or gift cards.

To make a Toys for Tots donation, drop-offs can be made at Blue Springs Fitness off of 7 Highway, or to Weichert Realtors-Generations off of Woods Chapel in Lee's Summit.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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