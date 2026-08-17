BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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The Blue Springs City Council will vote Monday night on whether to place a local use tax on the November ballot — the city's third attempt at passing such a measure after failed efforts in 2018 and 2022.

The proposed use tax would apply a 2.5% rate to purchases made from out-of-state retailers, the same rate residents currently pay in city sales tax. If voters approve the measure in November, they would pay the use tax on out-of-state purchases rather than the city sales tax on those transactions.

Blue Springs City Council to make third attempt at local use tax vote this November

According to the meeting agenda, revenue generated by the tax would fund street improvements through a 10- to 15-year preventative paving program. Without the additional funding, the city says it would face a 20- to 25-year paving cycle relying solely on the current method.

Lee's Summit and Independence both passed a similar use tax in 2020.

The city council meets at 6 p.m. at the Public Safety Building. The council will also discuss renovations at Adams Pointe Golf Club. You can read the full agenda here.

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