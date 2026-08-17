Blue Springs City Council to make third attempt at local use tax vote this November

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire.
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The Blue Springs City Council will vote Monday night on whether to place a local use tax on the November ballot — the city's third attempt at passing such a measure after failed efforts in 2018 and 2022.
The proposed use tax would apply a 2.5% rate to purchases made from out-of-state retailers, the same rate residents currently pay in city sales tax. If voters approve the measure in November, they would pay the use tax on out-of-state purchases rather than the city sales tax on those transactions.
According to the meeting agenda, revenue generated by the tax would fund street improvements through a 10- to 15-year preventative paving program. Without the additional funding, the city says it would face a 20- to 25-year paving cycle relying solely on the current method.
Lee's Summit and Independence both passed a similar use tax in 2020.
The city council meets at 6 p.m. at the Public Safety Building. The council will also discuss renovations at Adams Pointe Golf Club. You can read the full agenda here.
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