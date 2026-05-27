KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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Construction on Main Street in Blue Springs is set to begin June 1, as part of the city's Downtown Capital Improvements approved by voters in the 2024 bond issue.

Blue Springs construction on Main Street set to begin June 1, expected to wrap in spring 2027

Work will start near 15th and Main Street, close to the former First Baptist Church building, before crews gradually move down Main Street, extending the project to MO State Route 7. The plans include a new concrete road, new streetlights, widened sidewalks, and other infrastructure improvements.

The project is expected to wrap up in the spring of 2027. Specific dates for each phase have not been announced.

Mayor Chris Lievsay said the city is working to keep Main Street accessible throughout construction.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Mayor Chris Lievsay, City of Blue Springs

"We're going to do a lot of work to make sure access is provided to all the things that need to be there, so just maybe be aware that it is happening and they might need to plan ahead a little bit to go to their specific location, their favorite spot downtown, but in general it should be fine and easy for everybody," Lievsay said.

Downtown Blue Springs events will have to move off of Main Street this summer during construction too. Teresa Keene, director of Downtown Blue Springs, said the end result will be worth it.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Teresa Keene, Director of Downtown Blue Springs

"You know, when it's finished, our downtown is going to be absolutely gorgeous. The wider sidewalks are going to give businesses an opportunity to have outdoor dining, outdoor activities. It's just going to be a great opportunity for downtown's growth and renovation," Keene said.

In addition to Main Street, work will also extend along 11th Street, improving that area as it feeds into the newly renovated Central Park at 11th and Walnut Streets.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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