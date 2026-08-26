Blue Springs first 'Neighbors in Need' event connects unhoused population to local resources

BLUE SPRINGS, MO — KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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The Blue Springs Neighbors in Need Task Force is holding its first community resource event Wednesday, connecting vulnerable residents with local organizations that can help them get back on their feet.

The task force was formed in February by the mayor of Blue Springs to identify gaps in resources and find ways to help those who need it most around town.

Blue Springs Community Services Bureau, Jackson County Public Health, Centerstone, Community Services League and Kansas City Veterans Association will be on site at the North 7 Price Chopper from 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Wednesday. The groups are helping people who may need assistance getting an ID, Social Security card, mailing services and other resources.

While attendees won't walk away with a new ID immediately, the organizations are working to point them in the right direction.

"They need all this information to in order to get housing and they need social security cards to get jobs and identification to get jobs, and so this-that's what we're doing. Is we're bringing we're bringing all these resources together in one spot so they so people can get all of those things," said Sgt. Tracy Benson of the Blue Springs Community Services Bureau.

Organizers hope to hold the event every other month.

If you know someone who could use these services, BSCSB asks you to spread the word. Sgt. Benson said the bureau has been doing what it can to connect with those at local motels and in unstable housing situations, as well.

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