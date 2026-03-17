KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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Blue Springs has new rules for short-term rental hosts, and some in the community are already weighing what the changes mean for their hosting businesses ahead of a busy World Cup summer.

Blue Springs passes short-term rental ordinance as World Cup summer approaches

The Blue Springs City Council passed an ordinance 4-3 Monday requiring short-term rental hosts to register with the city annually. Hosts must list a local contact person, follow noise and parking rules, and collect the city's hotel tax. Every rental listing must display a city registration number.

Hosts who violate the rules face fines of up to $500 per violation and could lose their registration entirely.

Two Blue Springs sisters-in-laws shared their experiences with KSHB 41 News to learn more about how they have been preparing their properties — both for the new regulations and for the influx of visitors expected during World Cup.

Laura Wade and her husband purchased a property in south Blue Springs that has required significant work. Wade described the road to becoming a short-term rental host as difficult.

JONATHAN GOEDE/KSHB Laura Wade, future Short Term Rental host in Blue Springs

"It has been very challenging," Wade said.

Despite the challenges, Wade said she sees the property as an opportunity to showcase her love for the area.

"I love Kansas City, and I love Blue Springs. And so for me, this is a palette, and each bedroom is in many ways themed," Wade said.

Wade said she is not opposed to oversight of short-term rentals, but she wanted the city to place a stronger emphasis on safety enforcement. She expressed concern that the current ordinance lacks meaningful accountability on that front.

"Though they are looking at things and saying they're enforceable. They're not teeth it. And the biggest example for me is that they want self reporting for fire safety and fire codes," Wade said.

Wade's sister-in-law, Anita Cordell, is a realtor who has rented out her personal basement for the past three years. Cordell said she already has families booked for World Cup summer. However, she said she questions the need for the ordinance, pointing to her track record with guests.

JONATHAN GOEDE/KSHB Anita Cordell, Realtor and Short Term Rental host

"I have a book here of visitors who have listed five star review, five star review, five star review, like a list of all these people who have stated not one complaint, and you know, so where is the why in all of this? And if the why is is substantiated, great, but is it because of the money? And that's where I am a little concerned," Cordell said.

The ordinance took effect immediately.

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