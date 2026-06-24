Blue Springs public art exhibit merges soccer, World Cup excitement

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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Blue Springs installed four public sculptures this past spring as part of a World Cup-themed art exhibit called "Glory Awaits."

Blue Springs public art exhibit merges soccer and World Cup excitement

The four pieces, created by three Midwest sculptors, are placed at locations throughout the city.

The exhibit is this year's public art display and intends to bring people together through soccer.

"So, whether you're driving, walking, playing at a park, there's art everywhere, so it's always available for people to see," said Mary Herrington, Blue Springs assistant director of recreation services.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Mary Herrington

Mitchell Hoffman, of Denver, Colorado, is responsible for the large steel soccer ball outside City Hall. Hoffman titled it "The Civic Sphere."

Clark Martinek, of Mitchell, South Dakota, designed "Out of the Blue," a blue female soccer player kicking the ball at Hidden Valley Park Soccer Complex.

Ryan Pederson, of Mankato, Minnesota, is the artist behind "Aerial Duel," showing the mid-air fight for the ball at Pink Hill Park. Pederson also created "Guardian of the Goal," a metal goalkeeper diving for the ball, off Adam's Dairy Parkway.

Pedersen, of Pedersen Metal Design, has a strong soccer background. He spoke about getting to tie that into his work.

"It's just something that kind of always captivated that action, and kind of that fierceness of the game, the physicality of the game," Pederson said.

ZOOM/KSHB Ryan Pedersen

The sculptures will remain on display until April 2027. Residents who want to locate them or use them for a photo opportunity can download the Bloomberg Connects app. The city has more information on its website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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