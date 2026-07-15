KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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The city of Blue Springs is asking residents to help shape the next two decades of growth as it develops a new comprehensive plan. The current one was created in 2014.

Blue Springs seeks public input on 20-year comprehensive growth plan

The document will serve as a 20-year roadmap for the community, guiding future decisions on housing, transportation, economic development, and local parks.

There will be three meetings the public can attend. Two are for the Steering Committee, which will take the public feedback gathered up until now and create concepts. Then, those will be presented at an open house for more hands-on input.



Planning & Design Charrette Steering Committee Sessions

Brittany Hill Middle School 2701 NW 1 St, Blue Springs, MO 64014 Wednesday, July 15 | 9 - 12 PM Thursday, July 16 | 4:00 - 5:30 PM

Planning & Design Charrette Public Open House

Brittany Hill Middle School 2701 NW 1 St, Blue Springs, MO 64014 July 16 | 5:30 - 7:00 PM



Nic Hutchison, Director of City Development, said getting involved now is better than waiting to react to future development proposals at City Council meetings.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB NIC HUTCHISON

"This document is going to be used as a basis for future decisions, whether that's land use decisions associated with the development or capital improvement projects or some other type of investment the city is making," Hutchison said.

Hutchison said recent financial studies show Blue Springs needs to improve its commercial corridors. He said any improvements would bring in more tax dollars to help pay for roads and parks.

Residents who cannot attend the open house can complete a community survey at BlueSpringsNext.com. The comprehensive plan is expected to be completed by early 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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