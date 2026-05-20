KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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The Barnes siblings have been spending a lot of time together lately.

Blue Springs siblings find harmony in music and each other with Blue Strings Ensemble

Their Blue Springs, Missouri ensemble, Blue Strings, has brought them as close as the notes on their sheet music.

"Not all of us get along cause that's what siblings do, but they kind of like music kind of brings us together and I feel like that's really cool," Hannah Barnes said.

Elijah, the oldest, taught himself how to play the violin four years ago. He worked hard to catch up to his classmate's skill levels, able to join the Blue Springs High School orchestra. His love for his musical instrument has since crescendo-ed to his siblings, Hannah and Micah, who are now in orchestra at Brittany Hill Middle School.

The Barnes family was forced to sell their home due to the Jackson County property assessment debacle in 2023. A trying time for the family, music has been one way they have come together and refocused on what matters.

"I think it's really special. It allows us to connect in a way that some people might not be able to," Elijah said.

The trio has hit the road these last couple of months — or at least Seven Highway — with performing gigs at events and retirement homes in town.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB From left to right: Micah Barnes, Elijah Barnes, Hannah Barnes

"It still gets scary, but as it goes on it, I kind of get fun, like, get into the mood to play and then it gets really fun," Hannah said.

"The older people are like really nice about it and like congratulate us, and the first time we went, the, at the retirement home, they spoiled us with some treats," Micah Barnes said.

Their performances now feature a song called Blue River Serenade — a piece Elijah wrote himself about their hometown.

"I really just kind of did it as a way to try and give back to people," Elijah said. "In terms of what I want them to feel, I want them to feel happy, compassionate. I mean, it's not a sad song."

With as much time as they've spent together recently, the Barnes family will be adjusting yet again. Elijah prepares to head to college at the University of Central Missouri this fall. His siblings are cherishing these rehearsals.

"Probably that I could just spend more time with him before he goes to college," Micah said.

But Elijah says the music isn't stopping.

"We might not be able to perform at the same level of events that we are right now, but I'm gonna still be here," Elijah said.

You can follow and even book Blue Strings on their Facebook page here.

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