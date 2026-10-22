BLUE SPRINGS, MO — KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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Blue Springs high school entrepreneurs earned storefront space inside Queen Bee Boutiques and the Vintage Bee after pitching their small businesses in the second annual "Bee Tank," a shark-tank-style competition.

The owners of Queen Bee partnered with the Blue Springs School District last year to put on the first competition.

Students from the freshman to senior classes at both high schools presented their small businesses and creations to a panel of judges.

From baked goods to clothing and crocheted items, students put their best pitch forward as to why their business should be featured in the boutique's vendor space.

—Blue Springs students pitch small businesses in 'Bee Tank' contest—

Blue Springs students pitch their small businesses to win vendor space at Queen Bee in 'Bee Tank' contest

The judges panel consisted of two local businesses and the owners of Queen Bee.

"What we're hoping for is just everybody sees the spirit of entrepreneurship," David Bateman said. "I love that these students are kind of getting on board and they're learning how to be entrepreneurs and make money for themselves," Casie Bateman added.

KSHB 41 NEWS David and Casie Bateman

Mirabella Henderson took third place with her crocheted stuffed animals. Haylee Thompson, who runs her own baked goods business, finished in second place. First place went to Lucas Henderson, who curates and resells second-hand clothing and competed last year.

"I'm really excited to actually have a storefront somewhere where someone can come in and actually see my items instead of everything I'm going through. I'm having to post online," Henderson said.

The three winners will all receive a large space in the "student hive" space, and everyone else who competed will also have a chance to display their creations there. Queen Bee is offering the space free of charge, so the students can begin making a profit the moment they start selling their items at the boutique.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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