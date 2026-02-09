KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

—

The city of Buckner is preparing to welcome more food trucks after the Board of Aldermen agreed to move forward with changes to what some small business owners called a restrictive ordinance.

Buckner moves forward with food truck ordinance changes after business owner push

The board met Thursday, February 5, to discuss the proposed changes for the first time since their January 8 meeting. Currently, the city's ordinance prohibits food trucks from operating on Hudson Street, the main commercial area.

The Board of Aldermen is now considering allowing one food truck per month on Hudson Street, parked in the public lot off Hudson and Adams Streets.

Small business owners in town requested the ordinance change to help increase foot traffic to the area.

Cheryl Duncan, who owns The Hudson Room wine and small eats bar, said she's pleased to see progress on the issue.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Cheryl Duncan, Owner of The Hudson Room

"Well, we feel like food trucks have their own followers, and so they would bring traffic, but also to bring other options to the area," Duncan said. "You know, there's not a lot of eating establishments. There's a few. It's just a small town. So it's also bringing other resources for places to eat and places to gather."

The city will now draft a new ordinance that should be presented and voted on in March.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—