Bus Riders Union launches with calls for Kansas City, Missouri, to fully fund public buses

The KC Bus Riders Union announced its founding Friday with an event that included demands for more accessibility and denounced cuts the union claims led to unreliable bus service.

Raymond Forstater's fight for reliable and accessible bus service started at a bus stop.

"I am a bus rider," Forstater said. "My hope is that bus riders have real power within this city."

Forstater said the bus lines mean more than just transportation for thousands in Kansas City.

"It is truly a lifeline," Forstater said. "You know folks that cannot get to where they need to get within the city are not truly free."

Beginning in June 2026, riding the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority buses won't be free. After a nearly six-year hiatus, bus fares are coming back.

Official said fares will help the ATA deal with funding challenges.

"I hope they make some noise in other places, too," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

Lucas said regional services would spread out the costs.

"What I would hope is the bus riders union would be going to other county commissions, other city halls," Lucas said. "Making sure that when we talk about busing and paying for it, it isn't just an inner city, KCMO-supported issue. Instead, it's an entire region."

Cody Sanders, a bus rider and one of the union organizers, said he also wants to see region-wide connectivity.

"We're looking for all of the regions, the municipalities, to raise funding so that their citizens can rely on these services that so many in Kansas City do," Sanders said.

The KC Bus Riders Union said the services deserve to be fully funded. If not, bus lines could suffer, leading to accessibility issues.

"The buses are for everybody, not just for people who can walk, but people in wheelchairs," Sanders said. "People who aren't able to drive."

With FIFA World Cup 26 coming soon, KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates asked Mayor Lucas how the city justifies millions in World Cup spending when other services are seeing funding challenges.

"I think they're about $75 million of State of Missouri money, $28 million of Kansas money, $15 million of Kansas City, Missouri, money, just on the World Cup itself," Lucas said. "How do we get that type of collaboration to do things that help deliver basic services long-term?"

As a bus rider, Forstater had this question for local leaders: "Are you working for the people who live here or are you working for tourist?"

The Bus Riders Union said it will have representatives at upcoming KCMO budget hearings to demand more money from Kansas City, Missouri's 2026-27 budget for bus services.

