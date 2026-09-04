INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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A new policy at one of the region's biggest annual festivals aims to keep families safe this Labor Day weekend.

SantaCaliGon Days, an annual festival at Historic Independence Square, has imposed a 6 p.m. curfew for unaccompanied minors. Organizers said it’s a proactive step to maintain the event's family-friendly atmosphere amid a national trend of large, disruptive teen gatherings at festivals.

Businesses welcome unaccompanied minor curfew as Independence’s annual SantaCaliGon Days returns

The Independence Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the festival, said the conversation about a curfew began well before violence marred Lee's Summit's Downtown Days in June — though that incident was not far from anyone's mind.

"I'm sure that was fresh in everyone's mind, but the conversation had started long before that," Chamber President Valerie Byrnes said.

KSHB 41 Valerie Byrnes

Byrnes said the policy is not meant to be heavy-handed.

"Nobody's going to be carded,” she said. “Nobody's going to be hassled. It's really just meant to be an opportunity to give law enforcement the ability to do their job."

The curfew, which the Independence City Council approved last month, is intended to give authorities a tool to respond if large groups of young people begin causing disruptions.

KSHB 41 SantaCaliGon Days

"The intent is really that as those masses, should that happen, with larger groups of kids maybe congregating and causing a little bit of angst or disruption to the festival itself, that it really gives our law enforcement an opportunity to move them along and disband it, and keep it safe and accessible for everyone," Byrnes said. "... We've seen across the nation other festivals that have experienced groups of young people that have sort of done a little bit of a takeover, if you will, and our goal was really just to avoid that.”

Independence police described the curfew as a common-sense safety measure.

"It was just a proactive approach to ensure that families felt safe during the event, show presence, and just be there for the community," said Allyx McCoy, public information officer for the Independence Police Department. “... Truthfully, it's just a safety point."

KSHB 41 Allyx McCoy, Tod Palmer

After a September 2021 shooting near SantaCaliGon’s carnival, Independence increased security and revamped security procedures around the carnival. The new curfew policy builds on those efforts.

Businesses at the Independence Square said they welcome the added safety measures.

Nanette Pickens, owner of Pickens Sweet Treats, said large groups of teens have not been a problem, but she supports giving police additional tools.

KSHB 41 Nanette Pickens

"Down at the Square, we haven't had any issues with roving groups of teens,” Pickens said.

But she said she supported “having this as a tool in the pocket of the police department to be able to utilize with the chaos and things that groups of teens have caused at other festivals nationwide,” she said. "... I think it's fantastic. I am a full supporter of the city and of the police department, anything they want to do to make our city safer and more family-friendly.”

Cindy McClain — president of McClain Companies, which owns several businesses in and around Independence Square — said she does not expect the curfew to be applied aggressively.

KSHB 41 Cindy McClain

"I don't think they're going to be like, you know, 'Nope, you off, you off, you off,’” she said. “I think it's just if something happens or feels like it's going to happen, it just gives them a tool to use.”

For McClain, the festival itself remains a highlight of the year.

"It's a lot of work, a lot of extra hours, but it's fun,” she said. “We get to see a lot of people, a lot of friends, all in one weekend.”

KSHB 41 SantaCaliGon Days

As a small business owner, Pickens said the festival carries significant weight.

"As a small business, having this huge festival of SantaCaliGon is amazing," Pickens said.

SantaCaliGon Days opens Friday and runs through Monday. Organizers say a record number of vendors — more than 300 — are participating this year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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