Busy weekend in the nest as two Blue Springs eaglets hatch

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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For weeks, people have tuned into the Blue Springs Eagle Cam on Youtube, a 24/7 live stream giving viewers an up-close view of a local bald eagle nest awaiting the life cycle of the birds. That cycle took another step over the weekend.

The first egg pipped, or started to crack, on Friday, March 20. That first eaglet made an appearance overnight into Saturday. Then the second egg started pipping over the weekend, with the next eaglet appearing on camera by early Monday morning.

The first egg was laid by Liberty and Freedom, named in honor of America's 250th, back around February 10. A second egg came a couple of days later, followed by the third and final egg.

As for hatching, it was a waiting game for over a month. Incubation for a bald eagle egg is approximately 35 days, meaning the eggs that have hatched thus far have been on schedule.

The tough truth with nature is that, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation, when there are three eggs, it is uncommon for all three chicks to survive.

As the eaglets grow, they will be brown with white speckles and won’t reach full maturity until ages four or five. Bald eagles typically bread near where they were born, so the community can get used to seeing this family for future years.

The Blue Springs Eagle Cam is the only 24/7 livestream on an eagle’s nest in Missouri. You can watch it live here.

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