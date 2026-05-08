Chiefs’ Andy Reid to man grill at Westport Historical Society fundraiser May 30; here’s how to be there

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Brats ‘N’ Burgers with Coach Reid , a benefit for the Westport Historical Society’s capital-improvement campaign centered on the Harris-Kearney House and Museum , started as a joke.

Marty Wiedenmann Jarvis, the president for the Westport Historical Society, was chatting with Chiefs coach Andy Reid about a brat-and-beer event the Harris-Kearney House hosted for another nonprofit.

“And he's, you know, ‘Brats? Brats! I cook brats. Everybody loves my brats,’” she recalled, “and I said, ‘Well, you better not joke or I'm gonna hold you to it.’ That's how this evolved, because he gets excited about fun stuff, so, uh, that's his fault.”

The Harris-Kearney House Museum needs around $500,000 in repairs.

Tammy Reid joined the WHS board after her quilts were displayed there during a fundraiser a few years ago. She and husband Andy Reid, a noted history buff, have supported the restoration effort in myriad ways in recent years.

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The latest effort, Brats ‘n’ Burgers with Coach Reid, is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. on May 30 at the Harris-Kearney House, located at 4000 Baltimore Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri.

Hy-Vee is providing the food and J. Rieger is providing the booze for the tailgate-style event, which includes live music and the chance to see Andy Reid working a grill among other activities.

There are 150 tickets available, including 20 VIP tickets that provide priority seating, access to a special photo and a signed photograph.

The Reids have also helped fund the renovation of the Harris-Kearney House foyer, updates to the HVAC system and a significant contribution to the capital campaign.

“It's been important,” Wiedenmann Jarvis said of their support, “but it's also been fun because their excitement over it motivates and gets the rest of us all pumped up about it,”

We first spoke with Wiedemann Jarvis and Tammy Reid last fall when Andy Reid offered a signed football, two tickets and a pregame sideline experience via raffle.

Clara Vandraska, who sits on the board for the Wornall and Majors House Museums , already bought her Brats ‘n’ Burgers with Coach Reid.

“I definitely wanted to support the (Harris-Kearney) House,” Vandraska said. “I know they're in the middle of their capital campaign, and that's so important to shore up the House and to keep the history alive. But also, Coach and Tammy Reid have been such great supporters in the community.”

Wiedenmann Jarvis obviously appreciated the Reids’ support as well.

“They're down to earth, they're genuine, they do what they say they're gonna do,” Wiedenmann Jarvis said. “They believe in good things. They have different causes — we're just one of them — but they're fun. I mean, you've seen the commercials Andy's in. He's as funny as he is in the commercials; he's very genuine.”

Vandraska knew about Tammy Reid’s appreciation for history and genealogy, but she only recently learned about Andy Reid’s affinity for history.

“I haven't met Andy, but Tammy's a hoot, so we'll really enjoy that,” she said.

Andy Reid made his first visit to the Harris-Kearney in May 2025.

“I went up there not knowing one thing about it,” he said in a video promoting the Brats ‘N’ Burgers event. “I came out knowing about the whole area, about the house; it was so cool and the history there is phenomenal.”

Now, you have a chance to learn about the history there — and an enjoy a cheeseburger with Kansas City’s cheeseburger king.

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