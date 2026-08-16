Chiefs fans share predictions for season as preseason game gives glimpse at team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

Chiefs fans are buzzing after the team's first preseason game, with longtime supporters and new families alike expressing confidence heading into the 2026 season.

Despite a loss against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday at Arrowhead, the players expressed confidence in this year's team and abilities.

Patrick Mahomes is entering his 10th season with the Chiefs, and Travis Kelce is beginning his 14th. For some fans, the excitement runs even deeper.

John Mullins is celebrating his 57th season as a Chiefs fan.

"I'm really excited about the new team," Mullins said. "I think they're gonna do great this year."

KSHB 41 John Mullins

When asked what keeps him coming back, Mullins pointed to something bigger than wins and losses.

"Just the kingdom philosophy, everybody's always together," Mullins said.

That sense of community was on full display throughout the day, with families gathering to share the start of football.

Riley Keith, 6, spent the day with her two sisters, her mom, and her dad, RJ Leverette, who said it was time he could spend with his family.

KSHB 41 Riley Keith

"I don't like to take anything for granted, you know," Leverette said. "You never know, so it's just kind of one of those things where it just feels good to be able to have a time that I could share with my family and they'll grow up and remember it and stuff. It's equivalent to like going to Disneyland."

KSHB 41 RJ Leverette

For others, the Chiefs have become a way to build bonds beyond blood.

"It's just a lot of fun, it's family, everybody gets along with everybody," Deana Duncan said.

KSHB 41 Deana Duncan

As for how Chiefs Kingdom sees the season ahead, Mullins is optimistic.

"They got a new coaching change and their players are ready to go," Mullins said, referring to the return of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. "I think this is going to be the year."

Keeli Hall is already looking ahead to February and a potential trip to Los Angeles, where the Super Bowl is scheduled to be held at SoFi Stadium.

"We'll be at the Rams stadium," Hall said.

Whatever happens, Duncan said the fanbase will remain united.

"We're going to support them, we're going to be with them no matter what they do," Duncan said. "We wish them luck and they're going to do the best that they can do."

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