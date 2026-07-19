Colombia Independence Day Festival returns to Kansas City after year off amid ICE concerns

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

The Colombia Independence Day Festival returned Kansas City after organizers canceled last year's event over concerns about ICE operations.

Despite the heat, members of the Colombian community gathered to celebrate their culture and heritage at the festival.

"This one is just a pride to be Colombian and to have the celebration and have us together," Gustavo Restrepo said.

KSHB 41 Gustavo Restrepo

Organizers said their goal is to use the event to broaden awareness of Colombian culture.

"Our mission is to expand our culture to get people to want to learn more about Colombia and what it's about," the President of the Colombia Cultural Association Orlando Gutierrez said.

Last year, organizers chose not to hold the festival.

Local News Caution forces cancellation of Colombian Independence Festival due to ICE fears Fernanda Silva

At the time, they said they were not directly impacted by ICE operations but wanted the community to feel safe.

"A lot of times, there are folks who shouldn't be out and about. And, you know, if that's happening...there are folks who have nothing to fear, but still fear all the same," Gutierrez said after canceling the event in 2025.

KSHB 41 President of the Colombia Cultural Association Orlando Gutierrez

The meaning behind the event ultimately drove the decision to bring it back.

"Let's not skip it two years in a row. We will go through the work of putting it together. We know that not everybody that always comes out will be there, but for those who can and want to be there, we will go ahead and have it," Gutierrez said.

For attendees like Natalia Martinez, the festival is a connection to her heritage.

"My dad is from Pereira, Colombia. He's there right now going on vacation. It's been 43 years since he's last been to Colombia," Martinez said.

KSHB 41 Natalia Martinez

The festival brought her closer to that part of her family's story.

"Yeah, it's been a great time, and he's having a great time over there celebrating as well. And so we wanted to join in. So we came to this event," Martinez said.

The event also followed the Colombia Cultural Association's Banderazo held a few weeks ago, continuing a stretch of cultural programming connecting people through shared traditions.

"Food, music, being together and just people remembering that how wonderful is the Colombia just bringing happiness all over the world," Restrepo said.

Martinez said she hopes the festival inspires others to step outside their own experience.

"There's a whole world out there to explore in a different culture, go out, find it, explore it, enjoy it, and just live your life," Martinez said.

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